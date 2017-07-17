Leave Alexis Sanchez alone to make up his mind on leaving Arsenal, says Per Mertesacker

Alexis Sanchez expressed his desire to play in Champions League. (Source: Reuters) Alexis Sanchez expressed his desire to play in Champions League. (Source: Reuters)

After Alexis Sanchez dropped a big hint on Sunday that he wants to leave Arsenal, captain Per Mertesacker appealed to let the last season’s top scorer for the club be alone and decide for himself. Sanchez had said that he wants to leave the English club to be able to realise his dream of playing and winning the Champions League.

Speaking to the media at the pre-season tour, Mertesacker said, “He needs a break now. He needs to relax. He has done a lot for us. He played almost every game last season and then the Confederations Cup. You need to leave him alone to make up his mind what he wants to do. It’s his decision. If he feels good, comfortable, he can play with freedom.”

Sanchez had scored 24 league goals in 38 matches last season.

Mertesacker, who is all set to become Arsenal’s academy manager next year, said that he wants to make the most of his last playing season with Arsenal. He said, “I want to make the most of it. I want to stay injury free, be an option for the manager to get picked every weekend. That’s the target. To make it as enjoyable as I can.

“As long as I am there I want to play and contribute.”

