Leagues issue: AIFF wants meeting at AFC

The AIFF will have a meeting with its stakeholders in Kuala Lumpur on June 7 at Asian Football Confederation to discuss the issue of merging the two leagues — ISL and I-League. The general secretary of AFC Dato Windsor John visited India on Wednesday and had a discussion regarding the issue with AIFF.

It was decided that a meeting of all stakeholders be held under the aegis of AFC to discuss the roadmap for the growth of Indian football. The meeting, which will be chaired by Dato, will be to officials from FIFA, sports ministry, ISL, I-League and Indian player’s union.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now