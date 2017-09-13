Only in Express

Lazio defender Wallace out for a month with calf injury

Wallace will miss the Serie A games versus Genoa, Napoli, Verona and Sassuolo as well as Europa League group stage matches against Vitesse and Zulte Waregem.

By: Reuters | Published:September 13, 2017 1:03 am
The 22-year-old sustained the injury in the first half of Lazio 4-1 win at home to AC Milan on Sunday.
Lazio’s Brazilian centre-back Wallace is expected to be out for a month due to a calf injury, the Italian club’s medical staff coordinator Fabio Rodia told their TV channel on Tuesday.

Portugal winger Nani, who joined Lazio on loan from Valencia in the transfer window while still recovering from a knee injury, is expected to be available in 10 days, Rodia added.

Lazio are fourth in Serie A with seven points from three games, two behind Juventus, Napoli and Inter Milan on nine.

