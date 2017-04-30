Late Marcelo strike keeps Real Madrid title bid on track; Granada relegated

Cristiano Ronaldo scored first goal for Real Madrid against Valencia. (Source: AP) Cristiano Ronaldo scored first goal for Real Madrid against Valencia. (Source: AP)

Marcelo came to Real Madrid’s rescue to secure a 2-1 win over Valencia, provisionally taking Zinedine Zidane’s side three points clear at the top of La Liga, moments after they had conceded a potentially crucial equaliser.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in five league games to put Real ahead in the 27th minute but in the second half had a penalty saved by Diego Alves, who turned away a league-record sixth spot kick of the campaign.

Valencia had given Real a scare when Santi Mina hit the woodwork in the opening minute and the visitors pulled level in the 82nd minute with a thumping free kick from Dani Parejo, the former Real academy player who had fouled Luka Modric for the penalty.

Marcelo quickly restored the home side’s lead by cutting inside from the left-hand side of the area and curling the ball under Alves with his right foot, as Real stayed on course for a first title since 2012 thanks to yet another crucial late goal.

“I can’t explain how we keep on scoring late goals, all I know is it’s exciting, it’s beautiful,” Zidane told reporters.

“We weren’t clicking at the start, we were a little anxious but then we loosened up and started to play well. But if you don’t kill the game off, you suffer. Today we had chances to close the game out and we didn’t do it. That means we can still improve.”

Real top the standings on 81 points after 34 games although champions Barcelona, who have also played 34, could take their place at the summit due to their superior head-to-head record if they beat local rivals Espanyol later on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid warmed up for their Champions League semi-final first leg against Real by hammering Las Palmas 5-0 away with two goals from Kevin Gameiro, the first in the second minute of the game, and strikes from Saul Niguez, Thomas Partey and Fernando Torres.

It was not all plain sailing for Diego Simeone’s side, however, as they lost Jose Gimenez to injury, adding to the absences of fellow defenders Juanfran and Sime Vrsaljko for Tuesday’s short trip to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Granada’s run of six consecutive seasons in La Liga ended following a 2-1 defeat at Real Sociedad, leaving Tony Adams’s side 10 points adrift of safety with three games left. They join basement club Osasuna in the Segunda Division next season.

