Late goal gives Athletic Bilbao win over Eibar in La Liga

By: AP | Published:April 25, 2017 1:25 pm

Midfielder Raul Garcia scored in the last minute for Athletic Bilbao to beat 10-man Eibar 1-0 in the Spanish league on Monday, moving his team into position to qualify for the Europa League next season.

Garcia volleyed from inside the area in the fourth and final minute of stoppage time, putting Athletic in sixth place after 33 matches.

Eibar played with 10 men from the 56th minute after a red card was issued to midfielder Gonzalo Escalante.

Athletic is one point ahead of seventh-place Real Sociedad and one point behind fifth-place Villarreal.

The top four clubs qualify for the Champions League, and the teams in fifth and sixth places earn a spot in the Europa League.

Eibar stayed eighth in the 20-team standings, six points behind Athletic.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are level on points at the top.

