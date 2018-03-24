Late Ever Banega and Manuel Lanzini strikes help Argentina win without Lionel Messi

Argentina’s Manuel Lanzini celebrates scoring their second goal with Ever Banega. (REUTERS) Argentina’s Manuel Lanzini celebrates scoring their second goal with Ever Banega. (REUTERS)

Late goals from Ever Banega and Manuel Lanzini helped an Argentina side deprived of talisman Lionel Messi edge past Italy 2-0 at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium on Friday. With the Barcelona forward missing through a muscle problem, it was a game that saw plenty of profligate finishing in front of goal, with veteran goalkeepers Gianluigi Buffon and Willy Caballero excelling throughout.

Italy custodian Buffon produced a string of fine saves in the first half as he denied Angel di Maria, Nicolas Otamendi and Gonzalo Higuain. After the break, Caballero was the star as he twice denied Lorenzo Insigne before thwarting Ciro Immobile from close range.

Insigne then wasted a glorious chance to open the scoring after latching onto a short Leandro Paredes backpass, however he pulled his shot wide with the goal gaping. He was made to pay late on as substitute Banega danced through the Italy midfield before rifling in from the edge of the box left-footed.

With Italy chasing the game Argentina threatened on the counter as Buffon produced a wonderful save to deny Diego Perotti. However, the 40-year-old was helpless as Lanzini’s stunning effort flew into the top corner five minutes from the end.

Argentina face Spain in Madrid on Tuesday at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano, while Italy face England at Wembley.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App