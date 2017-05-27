Lack of respect from some has been a disgrace, hits back Arsene Wenger

Arsenal fans have strongly called for Arsene Wenger’s sacking. (Source: Reuters) Arsenal fans have strongly called for Arsene Wenger’s sacking. (Source: Reuters)

Arsene Wenger has arguably faced the most difficult period during his managerial reign at Arsenal. At the helm of the Gunners since 1996, Wenger has overseen the club rise from one that housed itself at Highbury to one that is a giant now at the Emirates. He was the manager during the much hailed Invincibles era but over the years has drawn criticism for his transfer policy and lack of challenge in the Premier League and the Champions League. The voices of discontent and calling for his head have grown with fans publicly asking for him to be sacked.

Amid the protests, he believed it was understandable to be critical for his work but rebuked some of the comments made towards him. “I don’t mind criticism because we are in a public job. I believe there’s a difference between being criticised and being treated in a way that human beings don’t deserve. The lack of respect from some has been a disgrace and I will never accept that. I will never forget it. The behaviour of some people during the season, that is what hurts me most. It’s not my person that is hurt but the impeccable image of the club around the world. That kind of behaviour does not reflect what Arsenal is,” he said on BBC Sport’s Football Focus before the FA Cup Final against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

“A strong club is a club that makes a decision. It is wrong that in modern society it is not a question of whether a decision is right but whether it is popular. That has nothing to do with competence. People with responsibility have to make the right decision,” he further added.

Wenger is looking to become the most successful manager in FA Cup history as Arsenal chase a seventh domestic Cup title. But the club go into the contest after failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years and finishing fifth in the Premier League.

The Frenchman’s contract expires this summer and his future likely to be decided at a club board meeting on Monday. There is speculation that his contract will be extended at Arsenal.

