La Liga weekend matches could be postponed due to heat wave

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale rests on the pitch at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. AP Photo.

Spanish league soccer games could be postponed this weekend because of a heat wave. League president Javier Tebas says some games may not be played if temperatures are too high and players’ health is at risk.

Tebas told radio Cope on Wednesday that “football can’t be played at 36 or 37 degrees Celsius (96 or 98 Fahrenheit).”

He said the league would also consider delaying some games, although high temperatures have been reported well into the night recently.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) throughout the weekend across much of Spain. Temperatures reached almost 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) this week.

Tebas said referees have been advised to allowed players to take as many drink breaks as possible so they can stay hydrated.

Teams have played their first round of fixtures in Spain’s top tier. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona remian unbeaten after two fixtures. On the Other hand, 2014-15 champions Atletico Madrid could only manage two draws against newly promoted teams Deportvo Alaves and Leganes.

If continued, then the weekend fixtures in La Liga would see Real Madrid taking on Osasuna and Atletico Madrid looking to get their first victory while taking on Celta Vigo away from home. Barcelona face a relatively easier task against the Madrid giants as they play Alaves at home.

