La Liga to file complaint against PSG over Neymar approach

Chief of the Spanish La Liga Javier Tebas said he will file a complaint against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to UEFA over their approach in signing Barcelona’s superstar Neymar. Tebas said he will make the complaint to UEFA over alleged breach of the financial fair play policy.

“La Liga will file this complaint because it’s a problem for La Liga’s competitiveness. Today it’s happened to Barca, tomorrow it could happen to Real Madrid, it’s happened to Atletico Madrid,” Tebas, the La Liga chairman, told Barcelona based sports daily Mundo Deportivo.

PSG are reportedly lining up a blockbuster bid of over 200 million euros for the Brazilian player which is enough to trigger his release clause. So far, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and club president Josep Bartomeu have denied that the player wants to leave. Even though Bartomeu claimed the Parisians would have to shell out big bucks to acquire his services.

But should PSG fork out the 222 million Euros required to bring Neymar to France, they would be at trouble to fulfill the financial fair play rules that limit a team to losses of no more than 30 million euros over a three-year cycle. This despite their mega-money sponsorship deal with the Qatar tourism board.

“PSG cannot have figures in which PSG’s commercial rights exceed those of Real Madrid and Barcelona,” said Tebas. “No-one believes that. We’ve carried out economic studies and it’s impossible. It means that the Qatari state is injecting money and that violates UEFA’s financial fair play rules and the European Union’s norms of economic competition, and we’re going to file a complaint.”

In 2014, PSG were fined 60 million Euros and had their transfer spending restricted by UEFA for breaching FFP rules. UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) has also stated that PSG’s 200 million Euros a year image rights contract with the Qatari tourist board is inflated and double its “true value”. PSG are owned by Oryx Qatar Sports Investments.

