La Liga teams observe silence in memory of Barcelona terror victims

La Liga clubs across Spain held a minute of silence on Friday to show their respect and offer condolences to the families of victims. "Before the training this morning many teams have kept a minute of silence for what happened yesterday in Barcelona."

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 18, 2017 6:29 pm
la liga, la liga teams, spanish league, barcelona attack, barcelona fc, real madrid, football, sports news, indian express La Liga teams across Spain held a minute of silence during training on Friday. (Source: Twitter)
After a terrorist attack in Barcelona killed 14 people and injured more than 100 as a van rammed into a crowd of people in one of the most famous tourist spots of the city, La Liga clubs across Spain held a minute of silence on Friday to show their respect and offer condolences to the families of victims.

“Before the training this morning many teams have kept a minute of silence for what happened yesterday in Barcelona,” said a La Liga fan page on Twitter, as they put up pictures of various teams huddled together in a circle and saying their prayers.

Among those to offer their sympathies was the city’s own club – Barcelona FC, who held a minute’s silence before training for their first league match this season to pay tribute to those affected. Club President Josep Maria Bartomeu and Directors Vilanova and Teixidor represented the Club at Pl.Catalunya as the city offered prayers to the victims of the terror attack.

Rival club Real Madrid, who recently beat Barcelona to win the Spanish Super Cup, also held a minute’s silence before starting their training as many of Zinedine Zidane’s players offered their condolences including star striker Cristiano Ronaldo on their social media platforms.

The Catalans club has also taken the decision to to pause before their first league game of the season against Real Betis at Camp Nou on Sunday to honour those who lost their lives in the attack.

