La Liga Recap: Battle at the top stays strong with wins for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla

Atletico Madrid kept pace with the leaders to move fourth in a dramatic win. (Source: Reuters) Atletico Madrid kept pace with the leaders to move fourth in a dramatic win. (Source: Reuters)

Sunday witnessed some late-night drama as Atletico Madrid reclaimed the fourth spot in La Liga with a 3-2 win over Celta Vigo. Two late goals by Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann overturned a loss into a win for Los Rojiblancos. It removed Real Sociedad from a Champions League spot and helped Diego Simeone’s side move to 42 points.

Barcelona, who momentarily went top on Saturday, continue to look in good form as they thrashed Alaves 6-0. They are now second in the table, after Real Madrid beat Osasuna 3-1, thanks to goals by Neymar, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic. However, incidents of violence marred the victory as fans of both clubs clashed before the match. The incident, which saw quite a few fans get injured, was later condemned by both the clubs.

Real Madrid now lead Barcelona by a point (49 points), but have two games in hand. Goals by Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Lucas Vazquez led them to the win. Ronaldo, on course to the victory, has now scored his 14th league goal.

Third-placed Sevilla (46 points) regained momentum with league leaders after securing a crucial 1-0 win at Las Palmas. This result was critical for Sevilla as it helped them to keep in touch with Barcelona and leaders Real Madrid at the top of the table.

One team which suffered disappointment was Villarreal as they could only manage a draw against Malaga. Their bid to play in next season’s Champions League took a setback as they are now left with 36 points and stand sixth in the table.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, had success as their aim to finish in the top half of the La Liga season got a boost with another win on Friday, with a 2-1 victory against Espanyol.

