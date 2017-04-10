La Liga Recap: Atletico Madrid stop Real Madrid’s surge, Barcelona fail to capitalise

Antoine Griezmann scored the equaliser for Atletico Madrid in the 85th minute. (Source: Reuters) Antoine Griezmann scored the equaliser for Atletico Madrid in the 85th minute. (Source: Reuters)

The refereeing decisions in La Liga again became the topic of discussion among football fans after Luis Enrique’s Barcelona suffered a shocking defeat against 14th placed Malaga at La Rosaleda Stadium. In a game which was expected to be an easy victory for the Catalans, Michel’s side proved their tenacity and gave very few chances to Barca to open up. The home side took the counter attacks with full force and frustrated their opponents.

But the mood of the game changed after 26th minutes when Neymar received a booking for… for exactly what? The answer to that question is tough to give. Neymar sat down on the field during a Malaga free kick to tie his shoelace and the referee showed him a yellow card. While some think the player was booked for time wasting, others think it was because he was in the way of a Malaga player during his free kick. The debate over the yellow card has also hinted at the possibility that perhaps the player was booked for tying his shoelace or maybe for “mooing” another player. The fact remains no one is sure why Neymar was given the yellow card at that moment of the game.

Six minutes after the confusing booking, former Barca player Sandro Ramirez finished a brilliant counter attack with a clean finish and gave Malaga an early lead. Luis Enrique’s side kept throwing away chances to score goals from set pieces and the first-half ended with Malaga leading the scoreline. Things turned from bad to worse in the second half for the away side after a frustrated Neymar slammed a silly shoulder tackle to take down Diego Llorente in 65th minute. It was a clear foul and the referee showed him another yellow card, thus sending off Neymar to the stands.

Neymar’s sending off meant Barcelona’s streak of 59 games without a red card was broken. The last sending off for the side was of Javier Mascherano in October 2015 against Eibar. It further dented the chance for Barca to comeback into the game. A late goal by substitute Jony Rodriguez, seven minutes after coming on, led to a surprising 2-0 defeat for the defending champions.

A furious Enrique questioned the referee’s decision after the game and said the interpretation of yellow card should be made clear. “I believe the interpretation of what is worth a yellow card is very special… because there have been strong tackles from behind that did not result in a yellow even though they were clearly worth a booking. And then tying your laces gets you a yellow,” Enrique said.

The Champions League winning manager has every reason to be furious as the loss meant his side failed to grab the top spot in the table after Real Madrid dropped two points against derby rivals Atletico Madrid. In an exciting thriller, in which both the keepers made some amazing saves, Real failed to take all the three points and had to settle for a draw. Atletico’s forward line comprising of Fernando Torres and Antoine Griezmann charged early in the game but failed to put the ball past Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Real’s forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema- on the other hand, started slow and failed to have much impact in the first 45 minutes.

Ronaldo got a couple of chances to score from the six-yard box but Atletico’s goalkeeper Dan Oblak came to his side’s rescue. When he was beaten, like in the first half, Stefan Savic was on hand to clear the ball from the goal line. It took a Toni Kroos free-kick for Real to take the lead. This time it wasn’t the Kroos-Sergio Ramos combination that produced the goal but Pepe. Much like what the fans have seen in the last few months, Los Blancos failed to contain the attack from opponents and a brilliant finish by Griezmann took the score to 1-1 in 85th minute.

The draw meant that if Barcelona would have won their fixture, Real would have dropped down to second position. But luckily for Zinedine Zidane’s side, Barca made their own mess and Real remained at the top of the table with 72 points, three more than their arch-rivals. Additionally, Real have a game in hand against Celta Vigo at the Balaidos.

Sevilla finally end barren run

Jorge Sampaoli’s Sevilla finally managed to get three points after five league games. The 4-2 victory against Deportivo La Coruna took Sevilla to 61 points, seven points adrift of Villarreal, in fifth, who defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-1 earlier. With seven games to go, and Villarreal on their toes, Sampaoli’s side cannot take a break and must continue to keep the push going – something that had gone missing ever since the Leicester City fixture in the Champions League. But for now, Sevilla caught a huge break this week to keep their Champions League hopes alive for next season.

Other Results: Espanyol 1-0 Alaves; Granada 1-3 Valencia; Celta Vigo 0-2 Eibar; Osasuna 2-1 Leganes; Las Palmas 4-1 Real Betis

Still to play: Real Sociedad vs Sporting

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd