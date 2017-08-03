Latest News

La Liga refuse to accept PSG’s payment of Neymar’s release clause

La Liga refused to accept a €222 million payment from PSG the Brazilian's buyout clause a day after Barcelona allowed Neymar for a move to Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi posted an emotional farewell for his teammate on Wednesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 3, 2017 4:27 pm
La Liga refuse to accept PSG’s pay for Neymar’s release clause. (Source: AP)
A day after Barcelona allowed Neymar for a move to Paris Saint Germain, La Liga refused to accept a €222 million payment from PSG the Brazilian’s buyout clause.
Related News

The transfer saga of Neymar Jr. keeps getting interesting as Neymar is already reported to be in Porto for a medical for the French club. Barcelona released a statement on Wednesday that the 25-year old bid farewell to his teammates before leaving with his father and agent.

Lionel Messi also posted an emotional farewell for his teammate from his official Instagram account wishing him good luck for his future.

After returning from a publicity event in China on Tuesday night, Neymar drove into Barcelona’s training centre in Sant Joan Despi half an hour before a scheduled practice session. He stayed in Barcelona training ground for 30 minutes.

According to Mundo Deportivo, La Liga president Javier Tebas has threatened to take PSG to court if European football’s governing body UEFA failed to take action. He also claimed that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had been made aware of the Spanish league’s intentions.

According to the statement by Spanish giants, Neymar remains under contract at FC Barcelona but with temporary permission to not take part in training sessions.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 01, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
18
Zone B - Match 8
FT
31
U.P. Yoddha beat Telugu Titans (31-18)
Aug 02, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
27
Zone A - Match 9
FT
27
Match Tied
Aug 02, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
24
Zone B - Match 10
FT
30
Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans (30-24)
Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
VS
Zone B - Match 11
Aug 04, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 12
Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 13

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 