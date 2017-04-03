La Liga Recap: Barcelona, unlike Argentina, on target in Lionel Messi’s absence

Luis Suarez played along with Ivan Rakitic and Neymar, and played threatening football from the start. (Source: AP) Luis Suarez played along with Ivan Rakitic and Neymar, and played threatening football from the start. (Source: AP)

Argentinian star Lionel Messi received a rude shock at FIFA’s hands during the international break when he was handed a four-match ban for allegedly insulting assistant referee Emerson Carvalho during the World Cup Qualifying fixture against Chile. The already struggling South American side found themselves cornered against Bolivia in the very next fixture, in Messi’s absence, and failed to score any goals. To make matters worse, the Bolivians did – two of them.

Coming after the international break, Barcelona fans were aware that Messi was already out of the away trip to Granada after accumulating his fifth booking of the season before heading to Argentina. Even though against a considerably weaker opponent, it was Barca’s chance to prove their mettle in his absence – and they did.

Taking charge from the front, the Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez played along with Ivan Rakitic and Neymar, and played threatening football from the start. In the first half, Granada goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa found himself lucky, being saved twice by the goal post after Suarez played the ball on target. But the forward soon found his moment in the 43rd minute of the game and scored from an extraordinary chip over Ochoa and gave Barca the lead.

Things became congested early in second half after Jeremie Boga scored for Granada, thus giving his side a ray of hope. But Barcelona continued playing attacking football till the last second of the game. Paco Alcacer, Ivan Rakitic and Neymar, all scored a goal each to take Barca’s lead to 4-1. Neymar became the third Brazilian after Rivaldo and Evaristo to score 100 goals for Barcelona. Unlike Argentina, Barca proved they can get the job done in Messi’s absence.

Manager Luis Enrique was quick to praise his squad’s strength, recognising his side played tremendous football in spite of significant absentees, Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti, among others. “We would obviously like to have every player available all the time but it’s great when you can make up for absent players with the type of squad we have, because it is squads that win you trophies,” he said.

The victory against Granada takes Barca two points behind the table leaders Real Madrid, who earlier in the day, defeated Alaves by 3-0, and continued their impressive run at the top. Madrid will face derby rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, in the coming weeks, which gives Enrique’s side a serious chance to take the lead over their traditional rivals. For Zinedine Zidane side, it is pertinent they do not slip up now, for it is the first time in last five years, Los Blancos have reached so close to lifting the La Liga Trophy.

Other Results: Espanyol 2-1 Real Betis; Villarreal 2-3 Eibar; Osasuna 1-2 Athletico Bilbao; Real Sociedad 1-1 Leganes; Malaga 0-2 Atletico Madrid; Sevilla 0-0 Sporting; Valencia 3-0 Deportivo

Still to play: Celta Vigo vs Las Palmas

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd