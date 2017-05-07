Latest News

La Liga: Real Madrid, Barcelona win to stay locked at the top

Real Madrid and Barcelona continue the La Liga title race as they crushed their opponents on Saturday to stay level on 84 points.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 7, 2017 1:01 pm
Real Madrid's James Rodriguez celebrates after scoring against Granada. (Source: AP)

Real Madrid crushed the already-relegated Granada 4-0 on Saturday night as they moved level on points with Barcelona who earlier thumped Villarreal 4-1 to stay on top.

James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata produced a powerful first half as they put their side to advantage with a brace each to leave Tony Adam’s team without any chance of coming back.

Rodriguez, who found the net in the 3rd minute itself, doubled the lead in the 11th after heading a cross from Fabio Coentrao. This was the Columbian’s fifth goal in four games.

Morata followed his lead as he scored two goals himself within five minutes to make it 15 goals this season in the La Liga.

Barcelona’s magic strikers Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar had all scored earlier to keep them on top of the table. They lead the standings with 84 points because of a superior head-to-head record.

Brazilian striker Neymar opened the scoring line in the 21st minute only to be levelled by Cedric Bakambu ten minutes later.

However Messi’s brilliant skills came to his side’s rescue soon afterwards as his shot flew beyond Andres Fernandez. The Argentine scored another in the 82nd minute from the penalty spot to continue Barca’s dominance.

“Our pressure was key and we produced a complete performance against a great side,” said Luis Enrique after beating Villarreal, who are known to have the second strongest spanish defense.

Third placed Atletico Madrid strengthened their chances of Champions League next year after they beat Eibar 1-0 with a late goal from Saul Niguez. They now stand five points clear of fourth placed Sevilla.

While Barcelona and Atletico have two games left, Real have the advantage with a game to spare.

