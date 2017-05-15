Latest News
La Liga: Real Madrid, Barcelona pick 4-1 wins to set up final day title showdown

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona won 4-1 on Sunday to stay locked at the top on 87 points.

Written by Natasha Singh | Updated: May 15, 2017 12:31 pm
Real Madrid, Barcelona, La Liga title, Diego Simeone, Simeone, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nacho Fernandez, Toni Kroos, Luis Enrique, Sevilla, Las Palmas, Atletico Madrid, Sporting Gijon, football, Indian Express Cristiano Ronaldo crossed 400 goals for Real Madrid as they beat Sevilla 4-1. (Source: AP)

Real Madrid and their rivals Barcelona won with the same score on Sunday night to stay locked at the top on 87 points as the fight for the La Liga title will now go down to the last day.

Cristiano Ronaldo crossed 400 goals for the club, beating fourth placed Sevilla 4-1 to not only stay in the title race but look confident to clinch the title.

Nacho Fernandez, who is being criticised for scoring while the opponents were still organising their defense, opened the scoring line as Ronaldo doubled the lead twelve minutes later.

Los Blancos got a scare a few minutes after the half time when Stevan Jovetic pulled a goal for Sevilla. However, Toni Kroos and Ronaldo finished all hopes of Sevilla finishing third and ensured that the fans don’t go home disappointed.

Luis Enrique’s side Barcelona also failed to give up their claim to title as they finished Las Palmas with the same scoreline. While Pedro Bigas scored for Las Palmas in the 63rd minute, Neymar’s hat-trick along with a goal from Luis Suarez ensured that Barcelona stayed on top of the table.

Atletico Madrid at the third position ensured themselves Champions League qualification for the next season, despite drawing 1-1 at Real Betis. After going down in the Champions League semifinals, Atletico looked like they were on the losing side before Stefan Savic pulled an equaliser to Dani Ceballos’ goal after a strike from the corner in the 57th minute.

On the other end of the table, Sporting Gijon saw themselves being relegated despite winning 1-0 at Eibar.

