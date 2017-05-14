La Liga race explained: Real Madrid, Barcelona fight for title; Sporting Gijon strive to avoid relegation

Latest News
Real Madrid and Barcelona are level on points at the top of La Liga while Sporting Gijon need a win to save themselves from relegation.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 14, 2017 5:39 pm
Real Madrid, Barcelona, Madrid, La Liga, Sporting Gijon, Osasuna, Granada, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, European spots, Champions League spots, football, Indian Express Barcelona stand at the top of the La Liga table with 84 points. (Source: AP)

As the exciting La Liga approaches its end, the top and the bottom placed teams fight for better spots at both the ends.

At the top, Barcelona and rivals Real Madrid have continued the race for the title strong as both the teams stay very careful not to lose crucial points, that will steal them their chances of the title.

Barcelona, who stand at the top of the table with 84 points, have Spanish games left against fourteenth placed Las Palmas and eighth placed Eibar.

In comparison to that, Real Madrid who stand at level with the same number of points, have the advantage of a game in hand. Los Blancos will face Sevilla on Sunday, Celta Vigo and Malaga.

The toughest fixture for Real, who booked their spot in the Champions League final this week after defeating city rivals Atletico, will be against fourth placed Sevilla who however were restricted in their last two matches. Celta Vigo gave a tough fight to Manchester United this week in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals, but lost badly to twelvth placed Malaga, who will alo be playing Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Atletico sit confidently on the third position with 74 points and five points away from Sevilla, who need another point to guarantee themselves a return to the Champions League.

At the other end, Osasuna, who were relegated at the hands of Barcelona won against the bottom placed and already-relegated Granada 2-1 on Saturday. Sporting Gijon will be relegated if they fail to win at Eibar. Sporting won their last match against Las Palmas and would look to continue the run.

