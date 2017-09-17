La Liga invites RF Young Champs for youth friendlies

RF Young Champs will feature 30 academy players in the U-12 and U-14 age categories. (Source: RFYC Release) RF Young Champs will feature 30 academy players in the U-12 and U-14 age categories. (Source: RFYC Release)

Reliance Foundation Young Champs, a residential football academy, has been invited to Spain by LaLiga for youth friendly ties spanning two weeks.

Starting today, RF Young Champs will embark on an tour focused on training with and playing competitive friendly matches against LaLiga club’s academy teams including Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid, Valencia, Villarreal, Rayo Vallecano and Leganés, a media release issued here said.

RF Young Champs will feature 30 academy players in the U-12 and U-14 age categories accompanied by Head Coach Mark Vaessen.

The 10-day trip provides opportunities for these 30 players to watch live LaLiga matches featuring some of the most prestigious clubs like FC Barcelona and Real Madrid etc.

