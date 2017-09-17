Only in Express

La Liga invites RF Young Champs for youth friendlies

RF Young Champs will embark on an tour focused on training with and playing competitive friendly matches against LaLiga club's academy teams including Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid, Valencia, Villarreal, Rayo Vallecano and Leganés.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:September 17, 2017 12:32 am
RF Young Champs will feature 30 academy players in the U-12 and U-14 age categories. (Source: RFYC Release)
Top News

Reliance Foundation Young Champs, a residential football academy, has been invited to Spain by LaLiga for youth friendly ties spanning two weeks.
Starting today, RF Young Champs will embark on an tour focused on training with and playing competitive friendly matches against LaLiga club’s academy teams including Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid, Valencia, Villarreal, Rayo Vallecano and Leganés, a media release issued here said.

RF Young Champs will feature 30 academy players in the U-12 and U-14 age categories accompanied by Head Coach Mark Vaessen.

The 10-day trip provides opportunities for these 30 players to watch live LaLiga matches featuring some of the most prestigious clubs like FC Barcelona and Real Madrid etc.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 16, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
45
Zone B - Match 81
FT
42
Patna Pirates beat U.P. Yoddha (45-42)
Sep 17, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone A - Match 82
Sep 17, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone B - Match 83

Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 