La Liga: Barcelona, Real Madrid win as title race nears end

Real Madrid kept their hopes of the La Liga title strong after beating Valencia 2-1 at home on Saturday while Barcelona defeated Espanyol 3-0 to stay on top.

Real took the lead over Barcelona as they stood on 81 points two hours before Barcelona was to play Espanyol, with a game in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned after a game’s rest, scored a header in the 27th minute to record his 20th La Liga goal.

Coach Zinedine Zidane made another nine changes to his side after beating Deportivo La Coruna 6-2 on Wednesday. The home side looked in danger after Dani Parejo scored in the 82nd minute but Marcelo came to the rescue with his winning goal with three minutes left to play.

Barcelona however did not let their rivals celebrate for long as they got back on top of the table with a Luis Suarez brace, beating Espanyol with by 3-0.

After Suarez scored in the 50th minute, Ivan Rakitic doubled the lead as they stand at the top with a superior head-to-head record.

The only way for Real to take the Spanish title home this year is if they win all four of their remianing matches, considering Barca win their three matches.

Third placed Atletico Madrid also had a good day after crushing Las Palmas 5-0 to ensure another Champions League season for Diego Simeone’s side.

Kevin Gameiro scored a double with Thomas Partey and Fernando Torres, who took full advantage of the ten-men hosts, adding in the second half.

The two Madrid teams will meet this week in a derby clash to book their spot for the Champions League 2017 final.

