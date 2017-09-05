Only in Express
Kylian Mbappe’s message for AS Monaco: You can be angry, hate or even whistle but you can never stop me from loving you

Kylian Mbappe said, "I know that some of you do not understand my choice and that a feeling of anger is born in you, I understand. I also understand some whistles during our last [game], because false information circulated throughout the 'soap opera Mbappe.'"

Arsenal, Arsene Wenger, Bayern Munich, Kylian Mbappe, Kylian Mbappe Monaco, Alexandre Lacazette, premier league, football news, sports news, indian express Kylian Mbappe scored 27 goals in all competitions to lead Monaco to the Ligue 1 title. (Source: Reuters)
After training with Paris Saint Germain for the first time on Monday, Kylian Mbappe posted a heartfelt message to angry AS Monaco fans expressing his love for the team. Mbappe went on a season long loan to the French club, who have an option to buy him next summer for a reported 180m euros.

On his official Twitter account, Mbappe posted, “I just wanted to thank you for all the love you gave me during our time together. Never have I been shown such affection, support, and strength”.”

Understanding his former club’s anger towards him, Mbappe added, “I know that some of you do not understand my choice and that a feeling of anger is born in you, I understand. I also understand some whistles during our last [game], because false information circulated throughout the ‘soap opera Mbappe.'”

“I have not changed, my entourage has not changed, our values remain the same: humility, simplicity and respect. One thing is for sure: you can be angry, hate or even whistle but you can never stop me from loving you because the truth is there, I love you,” concluded Mbappe.

The 18-year old scored 24 times last season to help Monaco win their first league title in 17 years.

