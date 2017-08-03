Latest News

Kylian Mbappe to leave Monaco, Barcelona interested: L’Equipe

The 18-year-old, Kylian Mbappe shone for Monaco as they claimed the French title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season but the forward wants to leave the club "very soon," L'Equipe said in the report.

France striker Kylian Mbappe has asked to leave Ligue 1 champions Monaco, with Barcelona named among several big European clubs interested in signing him, French sports daily L’Equipe reported on its website.

Monaco recently said it was hopeful that the teenager valued at 180 million euros ($213 million) would agree to a new contract.

With Brazilian striker Neymar on the verge of a record-breaking move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain, according to the player’s agent, Mbappe would represent an ideal replacement at the Catalan club should that transfer go ahead.

Monaco did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

