Kurt Zouma signs new six-year contract with Chelsea, joins Stoke City on loan

Chelsea have agreed to a new six-year contract with Kurt Zouma while stating that the defender will play the 2017/18 season for Stoke City. “It is fantastic Kurt has chosen to commit his future to Chelsea,” Chelsea’s technical director Michael Emenalo said in a statement, “He has shown his talent since joining us three years ago, and has returned from a serious injury with a fantastic attitude. Now he has the opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League and we will be monitoring his progress closely while he is at Stoke.”

22-year-old Zouma was signed from French side Saint Etienne in 2014 for 12 million pounds. He became almost under Jose Mourinho and was rated as one of the promising talents in the game. He suffered a hyper extended knee that led to a knee ligament injury in the 2015-16 season that ruled him out for the rest of the year. He made a return to the game last season but has not been able to break into Antonio Conte’s first team ahead of Gary Cahill and David Luiz.

There is expected to be little change this season with the signing of German youngster Antonio Rudiger from Roma. But Zouma is still rated as a promising talent and hence comes the club’s decision to send him out on loan while on an extended contract. Zouma featured 13 times for Antonio Conte’s side last season

