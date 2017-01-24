Kremlin to host 2018 FIFA World Cup finals draw

Russia will host the FIFA World Cup in 2018. (Source: AP) Russia will host the FIFA World Cup in 2018. (Source: AP)

The draw for the 2018 World Cup finals hosted by Russia will take place in the Kremlin on December 1, the country’s Football Union (RFU) chief Vitaly Mutko said on Monday.

Mutko, Russia’s deputy prime minister, said that world football’s ruling body FIFA had approved the plan though FIFA had yet to comment.

“The World Cup finals draw ceremony will take place on December 1,” TASS news agency quoted Mutko as saying at a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

“We have suggested holding it in the Kremlin Palace of Congresses.

“All that suited FIFA and now we are preparing to stage this final draw.”

Russia will host the 2018 World Cup between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 cities including Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi.

These four cities are also the hosts of the 2017 Confederations Cup that kicks off in Kazan on June 17 and will end with a final in Saint Petersburg on July 2.