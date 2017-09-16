Only in Express

Kolo Toure retires, gets position in Celtic’s coaching staff

The former Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool center back has become Celtic's technical assistant, supporting coaches in the senior team and youth teams.

September 16, 2017
Kolo Toure has announced his retirement from football and taken up a role in the coaching staff at Scottish champion Celtic.

The 36-year-old Toure played at Celtic last season in what proved to be his final year as a player.

Toure retired from international duty with Ivory Coast in 2015.

