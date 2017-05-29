‘King of Rome’ Francesco Totti bids an emotional farewell to AS Roma, watch video

Francesco Totti played his last game for AS Roma on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) Francesco Totti played his last game for AS Roma on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

The Stadio Olimpico stadium cried along with legend Francesco Totti, who bid farewell to the only club he ever played for – AS Roma. It was a celebration filled with tears and a lot of love as the 40-year-old played his last match for the club he had been a part of for 25 years.

The Giallorossi sealed the season with a 3-2 win over Genoa in Serie A, securing a spot in the Champions League. But the highlight of the match for which 60000 fans flocked to the stadium was their loyal legend Totti.

Totti taught us that money is not everything. His love for Roma is unconditional. Totti is an epitome of loyalty. pic.twitter.com/gqWYlPrIbc — Cruyffista (@BusquetsLegacy) 28 May 2017

An emotional Totti thanked Roma after the match, putting end to speculation that he would join another club. He said, “Unfortunately the time has come. I’ve cried every day. It’s a decision I made with my wife and my family. I would stay here another 25 years. Thank you Roma.”

“I would have liked to write a poem or a song but I’ve tried to express myself with my feet,” Totti added. “I’m taking my shirt off for the last time and folding it up well and good. The lights are turning off now and I’m afraid. Allow me to have a little fear. Now I need your help.”

Thousands of fans were in No. 10 shirts to honour their hero, while others wore shirts that read, ‘captain forever’. Totti told his fans that he loved them before parting with the club.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd