Kevin-Prince Boateng dedicates goal to brain-damaged player

Kevin-Prince Boateng, who was playing for Schalke when he last scored in the league before spells at AC Milan and Las Palmas, fired home early to give Eintracht Frankfurt a hard-fought 1-0 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

By: AP | Published:September 10, 2017 4:19 am
Kevin-Prince Boateng, abdelhak nouri, ajax, bundesliga, football news, sports news, indian express The Ghana midfielder celebrated by revealing a shirt with “Nouri” written on the front, a tribute to Abdelhak Nouri. (Source: Twitter)
Kevin-Prince Boateng dedicated his first goal in the Bundesliga since 2014 to a player who suffered brain damage after collapsing in a friendly game.

Boateng, who was playing for Schalke when he last scored in the league before spells at AC Milan and Las Palmas, fired home early to give Eintracht Frankfurt a hard-fought 1-0 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

The Ghana midfielder celebrated by revealing a shirt with “Nouri” written on the front, a tribute to Abdelhak Nouri. The Ajax midfielder was diagnosed with severe and permanent brain damage five days after he collapsed in July due to an irregular heartbeat during a friendly against Werder Bremen in Austria.

Boateng says, “I don’t know him but the story really moved me.”

