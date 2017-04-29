Kerala government assures Centre of completion of FIFA venue on time

Kochi is one of the six venues of the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup. Kochi is one of the six venues of the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Kerala government has assured the Centre that it would complete infrastructure works at the Jawaharlal Stadium in Kochi, one of the six venues of the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup, by May 15.

State sports minister A C Moideeen said all related works would be completed on time and the state is expected to host the FIFA U-17 World Cup in a grand manner.

“We expect that the work of the main venue and training grounds will be over by May 15.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself has given an assurance in this regard,” he said.

The assurance comes in the wake of Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel expressing disappointment over the delay in completion of works at the main stadium and training grounds for the event.

Goel, who is in the state for a two-day visit to review the preparations for the event and also other centre-sponsored infrastructure facilities, said he would visit other venues of FIFA U-17 World Cup also in the coming days.

Speaking at a function, organised by the State Sports Council here, he said the Centre is giving thrust for upgrading the sports infrastructure in the country.

“I was not satisfied with the preparations for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Kochi,” he said after presenting cash awards to winners from the state in various national and international events.

The state government has assured that the work will be completed by May 15, he said, adding, he would visit the state once again to review the progress.

Goel said besides Kochi, he would also visit other venues of the event including Kolkata, New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Guwahati and so on.

He also lauded ‘Operation Olympia’, an elite training programme to prepare the state’s athletes for the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games.

Earlier in the day, Goel inaugurated various sports infrastructure projects at Sports Authority of India’s Lakshmibai National College for Physical Education near here. Goel had expressed dissatisfaction over the progress of the work while visiting the Jawaharlal stadium in Kochi yesterday.

