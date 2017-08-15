Kerala Blasters sign former Manchester United defender Wes Brown

Kerala Blasters introduced Brown as one the “most decorated players” in the Premier League. (Source: Twitter) Kerala Blasters introduced Brown as one the “most decorated players” in the Premier League. (Source: Twitter)

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of former Manchester United defender Wes Brown for the upcoming 2017/18 season. Brown made the announcement himself through a tweet. “Hello India, Happy Independence day! I’m coming soon to the exciting Indian Super League to play for Kerala Blasters,” said Brown in a tweet, shortly after Kerala Blasters made the announcement.

Kerala Blasters introduced Brown as one the “most decorated players” in the Premier League. Brown started his career with Manchester United and was part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s squad that won the Champions League in 1999 and 2008. He has won a total of four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup and two Champions League titles with Manchester United.

His time at Manchester United came to an end in 2011 and he joined Sunderland where he would remain till end of the 2015-16 season. He then spent one year with Championship side Blackburn Rovers and was a free agent at the end of last season. At Kerala Blasters, Brown willl be reunited with Rene Meulensteen, who was part of the Manchester United coaching staff for the better of the time Brown spent at the club. Meulensteen was earlier announced as the new manager of Kerala Blasters.

I Cant wait to play in front of one of the best fans in the world. Kerala, See you soon! #indiansuperleague #newchallenge #excited — wes brown (@WesBrown24) 15 August 2017

Apart from this being the first big signing of the season, Brown’s arrival has also sparked further speculation of the Blasters completing the signing of striker Dimitar Berbatov.

