Kerala Blasters partners with Hyderabad Football Academy

Kerala Blasters FC, a team that competes in the Indian Super League (ISL), on Wednesday announced a partnership with city-based Hyderabad Football Academy (HFA) to nurture talent at the grassroots.

“We will give opportunity to the aspiring players trained by HFA to play in Kerala Blasters Football Club one day (sometime in future). We will give technical support to the players being trained by HFA,” Nimmagadda Prasad, co-owner of Kerala Blasters, told reporters here.

The other co-owners of KBFC include cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and mega star of Telugu films Chiranjeevi. HFA Founder Mohammed Atif Hyder said over 300 students belonging to different schools are being trained by his Academy.

The HFA’s aim is to see that a few players from the city make it to the KBFC and also to the national side, he said. KBFC’s coaches would train their counterparts at HFA and the Academy would send its interested trainees for residential training, he said.

About five of its trainees are in the race for a berth in the KBFC’s team, the HFA Founder added.

