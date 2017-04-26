Latest News
  • Kaka becomes top-paid Major League Soccer player for third straight year

Kaka becomes top-paid Major League Soccer player for third straight year

Kaka is the highest-paid Major League Soccer player for a third consecutive year with over $7 million in annual earnings.

By: Reuters | Published:April 26, 2017 4:37 pm
Kaka, Major League Soccer, MLS, MLS Players Union, Brazil, Brazil midfielder, Orlando City, football stories, sports stories, Indian Express Kaka has not played since picking up a hamstring injury in the first game of Orlando’s season in early March. (Source: Kaka Twitter handle)

Orlando City midfielder Kaka is the highest-paid Major League Soccer player for a third consecutive year with over $7 million in annual earnings, according to figures released by the MLS Players Union on Tuesday.

The former Brazil midfielder, who has not played since picking up a hamstring injury in the first game of Orlando’s season in early March, will earn $7.2 million in total compensation in 2017.

Italian forward and former Landon Donovan MVP Award winner Sebastian Giovinco was second on the list with $7.1 million in total compensation followed by U.S. national team captain and Toronto team mate Michael Bradley ($6.5 million).

New York City’s Italian midfielder Andrea Pirlo ($5.9 million) and team mate David Villa ($5.6 million) of Spain rounded out the top five.

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Giovani Dos Santos ($5.5 million) was sixth among the league’s highest-paid players while Bastian Schweinsteiger, in his first year with the Chicago Fire, was ranked seventh at ($5.4 million).

Making up the top 10 were Jozy Altidore ($4.9 million), Clint Dempsey ($3.9 million) and Argentine Diego Valeri ($2.6 million).

MLS teams do not disclose salary information when announcing player contracts but the figures are confirmed by the union twice each year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It'll be a tough ask as Mumbai Indians have been on a roll 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

31st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 27, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune