Juventus’s Blaise Matuidi says he was racially abused at Cagliari

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi says he was the subject of racial abuse during their 1-0 win at Cagliari on Saturday, days after fellow Serie A side Verona were reprimanded after their supporters directed similar abuse towards the Frenchman.

Verona were handed a fine and a suspended partial stadium ban after supporters racially abused the 30-year-old following his opening goal during Juventus’s 3-1 away win on Dec. 30.

“Today I experienced racism during the match. Weak people try to intimidate with hate. I am not a hater and can only be sorry for those who set bad examples,” Matuidi wrote on his official Facebook account after Saturday’s game.

“Football is a way to spread equality, passion and inspiration and this is what I am here for. Peace.”

Matuidi, who has 62 caps for France, joined Juventus before the start of the current season and has scored twice for the Italian champions.

