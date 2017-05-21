Juventus win sixth consecutive Serie A title in dominant show

Juventus clinch the Serie A title with a game to spare. (Source: AP) Juventus clinch the Serie A title with a game to spare. (Source: AP)

Juventus continued their strong grasp at the top of Serie A by finishing top of the pyramid for a staggering and record breaking sixth time. They became the first team to win Serie A for a sixth time in a row when they beat Crotone 3-0 on Sunday. The win allowed Juventus to take a four point lead over AS Roma with one game to go in the league – which will be played next weekend.

Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala, with a stunning free kick, and Alex Sandro scored the three goals for the Turin side who had earlier won the Coppa Italia and still have a Champions League final awaiting with a treble looking highly improbable.

“The sixth consecutive title is something extremely significant,” said Juve’s 39-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who has won eight Serie A titles at the club.“We have written indelible pages in the history of football.”

Crotone’s loss, despite five wins and two draws in the last seven games, meant they were going to drop down to Serie B. It is only poor luck for the team as their fate depended on beating Juventus who had dropped only two points at home this season.

Crotone were able to stay firm only for 12 minutes before birthday boy Mandzukic gave Juve the lead by getting in front of his marker to turn in Juan Cuadrado’s low cross at the far post. Dybala curled in a stunning 25-metre free kick six minutes before halftime and Alex Sandro completed the scoring in the 83rd minute with a header which hit the underside of the crossbar, bounced down and crossed the goal line by centimetres.

