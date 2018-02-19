Juventus win is costly with Gonzalo Higuain, Federico Bernardeschi injuries

Gonzalo Higuain walks off the pitch with medical staff after sustaining an injury. (Source: Reuters) Gonzalo Higuain walks off the pitch with medical staff after sustaining an injury. (Source: Reuters)

Juventus’ 1-0 derby win over Torino came at a high cost with both prized striker Gonzalo Higuain and his replacement, Federico Bernardeschi, coming off with injuries.

The status of each player will be big concerns for Juventus’ pursuit of a seventh straight Serie A title as well as the return leg of the Champions League last 16 against Tottenham.

Higuain was left grimacing on the pitch three minutes in after making contact near the endline with Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu, who broke up a Juventus chance.

After staying on for another 10 minutes, Higuain exited and was replaced by Bernardeschi.

Less than 20 minutes later, Bernardeschi set up Alex Sandro’s goal, dribbling past a defender then providing the cross for Sandro to tap in from close range.

Bernardeschi exited late in the second half.

Juventus said later that Higuain has a bruised and twisted left ankle while Bernardeschi has a more serious left knee problem.

Higuain will likely miss next weekend’s match against Atalanta, while Bernardeschi could be out for up to a month.

Higuain scored twice when Juventus drew 2-2 with Tottenham on Tuesday. The return leg is scheduled for London on March 7.

On a positive note, Juventus was encouraged that Paulo Dybala came on for the final 25 minutes for his first action after several weeks out injured.

“Paulo played 30 minutes at a good level,” Allegri said. “I’m pleased with his and everyone else’s performance. This is a good result against a well-organized Torino side.”

It was Juventus’ ninth straight win but the Bianconeri remained one point behind Italian leader Napoli, which beat relegation-threatened Spal 1-0

IMMEDIATE INTENTIONS

Three days after losing 3-1 to Leipzig in the Europa League, Napoli had a strong start against Spal.

The hosts showed their intentions immediately when Lorenzo Insigne hit the post four minutes in.

Two minutes later, Allan scored following a series of short, mesmerizing passes that have characterized Napoli’s play all season.

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik thought he had doubled the advantage shortly after the hour mark but his header was waved off for offside after the VAR was consulted.

Napoli has also won nine straight, a club record for a single season.

MILAN MOVING UP

AC Milan stretched its unbeaten streak to seven matches with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria.

The victory drew Milan level on points with sixth-placed Samp, and on course for a Europa League spot.

It was a nervous start for Milan, however, after Ricardo Rodriguez had a penalty saved by Sampdoria goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano six minutes in.

But Giacomo Bonaventura scored with a bouncing shot less than 10 minutes later.

Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci had another goal waved off by the VAR for offside.

OTHER MATCHES

Last-placed Benevento earned its third win of the season with a 3-2 win over fellow southern club Crotone.

Cheick Diabate scored the winner two minutes from the end.

Also, Atalanta and Fiorentina drew 1-1 with Milan Badelj and Andrea Petagna trading first-half goals; and Bologna beat 10-man Sassuolo 2-1 with a late free kick from Erick Pulgar in a matchup of regional rivals.

