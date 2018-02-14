Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League Live score: Spurs have an Italian job to do

The Champions League is back and it has brought with it some mouth-watering and rather unusual fixtures. For example, this is the first time ever that Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur have met each other in UEFA club competition. The only time the two teams have faced each other was in a in a friendly in 2017. Spurs won that game 2-0 with Hary Kane being the sole goalscorer. Manchester City and Basel, on the other hand, have never played against each other at all. The two Premier League clubs are playing away from home and in very different circumstances. Spurs’ league form may not be too different from that of Juventus so far but even then, a victory for them in Turin should be one they would consider at par with beating Real Madrid in the group stage. On the other hand, City are simply expected to win.
Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live UEFA Champions League score:
Basel: Vaclik, Lang, Xhaka, Lacroix, Suchy, Riveros, Elyounoussi, Frei, Die, Stocker, Oberlin.
Subs: Salvi, Zuffi, van Wolfswinkel, Ajeti, Manzambi, Petretta, Bua.
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Delph, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling.
Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Laporte, Sane, Silva, Foden.
Juventus: Buffon, De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Khedira, Pjanic, Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa, Mandzukic, Higuain.
Subs: Szczesny, Rugani, Asamoah, Marchisio, Bentancur, Sturaro, Muratore
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Lamela, Kane
Subs: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Rose, Wanyama, Sissoko, Son, Lucas
It's the 14th of February and it is a date that we have all been waiting for. It is a day that brings with it love and passion. The reason is, of course, the return of the UEFA Champions League! (Oh, what else could it possibly be)
The flagship Round of 16 fixture this season is the one that will be played tomorrow between Real Madrid and Paris St Germain. Before that, comes two matches that have never happened before and are being played in similar but very different circumstances at the same time.
No one needs telling that Spurs will always be considered underdogs in a match against Juventus away from home. For the first time ever, the two sides will face off in a competitive UEFA competition. On the other hand, Spurs' fellow Premier League giants Manchester City also travel to Switzerland to face FC Basel for the very first time in their history. But considering the lawnmower-like efficiency City have shown this season in winning matches regardless of where they are playing or what they are playing for, it will be a surprise if they don't clinch this one. Stay tuned while we await the team news.