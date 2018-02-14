Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League Live score: Spurs have an Italian job to do

Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League live score: Harry Kane will be looking to maintain his astonishing goalscoring form. (Source: Reuters) Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League live score: Harry Kane will be looking to maintain his astonishing goalscoring form. (Source: Reuters)

The Champions League is back and it has brought with it some mouth-watering and rather unusual fixtures. For example, this is the first time ever that Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur have met each other in UEFA club competition. The only time the two teams have faced each other was in a in a friendly in 2017. Spurs won that game 2-0 with Hary Kane being the sole goalscorer. Manchester City and Basel, on the other hand, have never played against each other at all. The two Premier League clubs are playing away from home and in very different circumstances. Spurs’ league form may not be too different from that of Juventus so far but even then, a victory for them in Turin should be one they would consider at par with beating Real Madrid in the group stage. On the other hand, City are simply expected to win.

Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur, Live UEFA Champions League score:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd