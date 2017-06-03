When and where to watch Juventus vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Final, what time does it start in IST, live online streaming and TV coverage

The Millennium Stadium will be hosting the final of the Champions League match between Juventus and Real Madrid. (Source: AP) The Millennium Stadium will be hosting the final of the Champions League match between Juventus and Real Madrid. (Source: AP)

The Millennium Stadium in Cardiff is all set to witness the 2017 UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and defending champions Real Madrid. Both the teams come in with title triumphs in their respective leagues — Serie A and La Liga respectively. Zinedine Zidane managed Real Madrid will be looking to script a new narrative in the history of the European football by becoming the first team to successfully defend the UEFA Champions League title. With Juventus looking a more balanced side, Real Madrid will have to choose between Gareth Bale and Isco for a starting role. The Old Lady’s defence will have to hold on their resistance against Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring prowess.

When is the UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and Real Madrid?

The final of the Champions League will be played on Sunday, June 3, 2017.

What time is the UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and Real Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and Real Madrid begins at 12:15 AM IST (Sunday morning).

Where is the UEFA Champions League Final being played?

The final of the 2017 Champions League is being played at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, which is the home of the Wales national team.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and Real Madrid?

The Champions League Final will be broadcast live on Ten Sports Network.

How do I follow the Champions League Final between Juventus and Real Madrid live online?

The Champions League Final can be streamed live on the official Ten Sports website. For live commentary and updates, one can follow IndianExpress.com