Juventus vs Real Madrid Live score Live streaming, UEFA Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo puts Real Madrid ahead

Real Madrid and Juventus have both had seasons that are quite different from what they are used to in their respective domestic leagues. In the last five years, Juventus, by this time of the season, would have been in a comfortable position at the top of the table with an eight or nine point gap with the side closest to them. This season, though, the Serie A title race has been an open one, and although Juve have been top of the table for some time now, they are only four points ahead of second-placed Napoli. Real Madrid, on the other hand, were blown out of the title race by their own poor start and a Lionel Messi-powered Barcelona. But both Juve and Real showed that they are the sides to beat in the Champions League in their Round of 16 performances.
When and where to watch Juventus vs Real Madrid?
The Champions League quarter final between Juventus and Real Madrid will be broadcast on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD. Catch live score and updates of the match here.
Dybala tries to get into the box with Casemiro trying to stop him just inside the box, gets the ball past him and goes down. It seems something in the air tripped him because that was the only thing present between his and Casemiro's leg. Referee also thinks that is a load of nonsense and gives Dybala a yellow card for simulation. Not a word from the Argentine in response.
Chiellini and Casemiro try to win a ball, the former by standing where he is and the latter by flying in behind him. Chiellini heads it down and it hits Casemiro on the hand inside the Real box, Juventus stadium appeals for handball but the referee says play on.
Bentancur takes a shot from a similar range that Kroos tried some time back. Only difference is that instead of hitting the bar, the ball has certainly hit the roof of that part of the stadium.
Some really good chances on both sides. Toni Kroos whips in a shot some 25 yards away and it catches Buffon completely by surprise. It beats him and bounces off the bar. Dybala then curls in a corner kick that falls for Chiellini but his header is completely off target.
Apart from that goal, nothing much to seperate the two sides. Sergio Ramos gets a talking to from the referee for a shove on Chiellini during a corner.
Dybala swerves in a free kick that swerves behind the Real defence, Higuain sticks out a foot to meet it and Navas makes a brilliant reaction save to deny the Argentine.
Higuain manages to get in behind the Real defence down the left and completes a cut back that seems to have caught Rodrigo Bentancur by surprise and the ball bounces off his feet.
And Juve respond straightaway. They somehow get the ball out of their half despite Real's incessant pressing, pass around in midfield in some time before Dybala finds some space to run into inside the box, he takes the shot but Ramos stays with him and deflects it away,
Well that was quick! Real Madrid kick off the game and are on the throats of the home side straightaway, Isco runs into space down the right, unchecked by De Schiglio, puts in the pass, Ronaldo comes in from behind the two Juve shirts standing in front of him and taps it in with aplomb. Real rewarded for their intent, Juve punished for some uncharacteristically poor defending.
Juventus have brought in Mattia De Sciglio, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro and Rodrigo Bentancur in place of Stephan Lichtsteiner, Blaise Matuidi, Mehdi Benatia and the suspended Miralem Pjanic, all of whom were in the team that beat Milan 3-1 on Saturday.
Real Madrid have brought back Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Marcelo, Isco and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Juventus: Buffon, De Sciglio, Barzagli, Chiellini, Asamoah, Khedira, Bentancur, Costa, Sandro, Dybala, Higuain.Subs: Szczesny, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Matuidi, Mandzukic, Rugani, Lichtsteiner.
Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Isco, Modric, Ronaldo, Benzema.Subs: Casilla, Vallejo, Bale, Hernandez, Vazquez, Asensio, Kovacic.
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey).
Juventus had reached the final of the Champions League three times in a rown between 1996 and 1998. They won it in the first year and were runners up in the next two, the last of which was a loss against Real Madrid. Real have since won the Champions League five times, Juventus have reached the finals thrice. They are two clubs that are regulars in the Champions League knockout stages, with Juventus missing out only the few years that followed the Calciopoli.
The Old Lady are a different side from the one that faced Real last season in Cardiff. There is no Leonardo Bonucci or Dani Alves, both of whome were vital in their run to the final. Judging from the situations the two sides find themselves in, it is fair to say that Real do hold an edge. Miralem Pjanic and Mehdi Benatia are both suspended for the Turin leg. Juventus are also fighting in the Serie A while La Liga is a lost cause for Real. Los Blancos are also practically injury which means they can afford to throw everything they have got here, unlike their opponents.