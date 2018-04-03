Juventus vs Real Madrid Live score Live streaming, UEFA Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo puts Real Madrid ahead

Juventus vs Real Madrid Live score Live streaming, UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid had defeated Juventus in the final last season to win the Champions League. (Source: File) Juventus vs Real Madrid Live score Live streaming, UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid had defeated Juventus in the final last season to win the Champions League. (Source: File)

Real Madrid and Juventus have both had seasons that are quite different from what they are used to in their respective domestic leagues. In the last five years, Juventus, by this time of the season, would have been in a comfortable position at the top of the table with an eight or nine point gap with the side closest to them. This season, though, the Serie A title race has been an open one, and although Juve have been top of the table for some time now, they are only four points ahead of second-placed Napoli. Real Madrid, on the other hand, were blown out of the title race by their own poor start and a Lionel Messi-powered Barcelona. But both Juve and Real showed that they are the sides to beat in the Champions League in their Round of 16 performances.

When and where to watch Juventus vs Real Madrid?

The Champions League quarter final between Juventus and Real Madrid will be broadcast on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD. Catch live score and updates of the match here.

