When and where to watch Juventus vs Monaco, UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg, what time does it start, live online streaming and TV coverage

Monaco’s fate in the Champions League could be decided on Wednesday when they travel to Turin, Italy, to face Juventus. It has been an impressive run from the principality side in Europe and they are one of the few teams to have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League after qualifying for the tournament through the play offs. Their free-scoring style had got them so far but it seems to have hit a brick wall in Juventus.

Juventus won the first leg away from their home 2-0, which means Monaco will have to score at least two goals to push the tie into extra time and possibly penalties. They need to score three to win without pushing the game to penalties against arguably the best defence in Europe.

When is the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash between Juventus and Monaco?

The Champions League semi-final between Juventus and Monaco will be played at 12:15 AM Wednesday, May 10.

Where is the semi-final second-leg being played?

The second leg of the match is to be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin Italy. It is the home ground of Juventus.

Which TV channels will air the match between Juventus vs Monaco live?

The match will b relayed live on Ten 1 HD and Ten 3.

Where can one follow the second leg of the Champions League semi-final between Juventus and Monaco live online?

The match can be live streamed on the Ten Sports web site. For updates and live online commentary, follow IndianExpress.com

