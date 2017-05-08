Juventus vs Monaco, Champions League second leg: Everything you need to know

Giorgio Chiellini (L) forms a strong wall at the back for Juventus alongside Leonardo Bonucci. (Source: Reuters) Giorgio Chiellini (L) forms a strong wall at the back for Juventus alongside Leonardo Bonucci. (Source: Reuters)

Juventus host Monaco in the second leg of the semi-final in the UEFA Champions League. The tie stands firmly in favour of the Italian side after winning the first leg 2-0 in the French Principality. It not only give the Bianconeri the advantage but also two away goals which considering their strong defence, would be tough to beat. This even with Monaco being one of the highest scoring teams in Europe.

Form guide

Juventus come into the contest on the back of a 1-1 draw against Torino which further delayed their plans of celebrating yet another Scudetto. A last minute Gonzalo Higuain goal kept their unbeaten home run alive and continuing to 50 matches.

AS Monaco had no trouble dispatching Nancy 3-0 in the league. They’re now further adrift of PSG in second at the top of the table. Monaco lead PSG by 3 points and have played a game less too. It could then bring to an end PSG’s hedgemony in Ligue 1.

Key players

For Juventus, the onus would be on the defence to stand firm and strong to hold off this otherwise free flowing Monaco attack. It did the job in the first leg and it would once again be required to do so – now inside their own backyard. For the Old Lady, Giorgio Chiellini is an important member at centre back and forms a formidable partnership with Leonardo Bonucci. The two perform in such synchronisation at the back that other teams do in the attack.

For Monaco, Kylian Mbappe would be a key member in order to stage a comeback of epic proportions. The youngster would need to be on his best game and bring out the best in others around him to put Juventus under duress. Alongside Radamel Falcao, Mbappe brings in the threat of his agility which could be the difference maker.

Previous battle

In the first leg, Juventus easily outmatched Monaco in their own stadium. The Italians scored twice courtesy Higuain and found little to no resistance from Monaco with Gianluigi Buffon not bothered all that much. It is tough to do so anyway considering the concrete wall that exists ahead of him in form of the Bonucci-Chiellini pairing.

Possible starting XI

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Dani Alves, Pjanic, Khedira, Alex Sandro; Mandzukic, Dybala; Higuain

Monaco: Subasic; Dirar, Glik, Jemerson, Sidibe; Silva, Fabinho, Bakayoko, Lemar; Falcao, Mbappe

