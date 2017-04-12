Champions League Live, Juventus 2-0 Barcelona at half time: Brace by Dybala has Juventus in the lead at the break

Juventus vs Barcelona Live: Paulo Dybala scored to give Juventus a 2-0 lead inside the half hour against Barcelona in UEFA Champions League. (Source: Reuters) Juventus vs Barcelona Live: Paulo Dybala scored to give Juventus a 2-0 lead inside the half hour against Barcelona in UEFA Champions League. (Source: Reuters)

It is time for the Champions League quarterfinals. In the two fixtures tonight, Barcleona travel to Juventus in what is expected to be a cagey affair. Juventus are one of the best sides in the continent for their defensive prowess and they would have to come up with their best to keep the famed ‘MSN’ comprising Messi, Suarez and Neymar in check. In the other game on the night, Monaco face Borussia Dortmund in what could be a flurry of goals. Catch Juventus vs Barcelona live score and updates.

0059 hrs IST: Cross from the left and Khedira has a stab at it from inside the box but it goes away. And with that, it is HALF TIME! Juventus lead Barcelona 2-0 at the break and it is a comfortable lead for the Italians

0057 hrs IST: Higuain with a left footed volley after controlling with his left and allowing the ball to roll on to his chest. Ter Stegen parries it and a Barcelona defender is on hand to hack it away for a corner

0055 hrs IST: Inching towards half time and Barcelona have seen more of the ball but not had any shot on target. Juventus happy to sit back and soak in all the pressure – something they’ve done time and again and come out with flying colours

0043 hrs IST: Messi has the ball in the back of the net but it won’t stand. No one heard the whistle with Messi catching Khedira from behind. Luckily for the Bianconeri, Khedira was the last defender with Messi and Suarez lurking.

0036 hrs IST: GOAL!!! Dybala with a left footed shot from the edge of the box and it is in the lower left corner to beat Ter Stegen. The Barcelona keeper gets a hand to it but not strong enough to save it.

0034 hrs IST: Just as we say that, Iniesta is one-on-one with Buffon and the Italian legend makes himself big to deny the Spaniard. Messi with a sublime through ball with Iniesta running on from the left and testing Buffon

0030 hrs IST: Both teams making good forays forward but neither of them testing the keepers

0020 hrs IST: GOAL!! Cuadrado holds the ball down the right and moves forward into the box. Finds the little gap to pass to Dybala and he curls it into the corner with his left foot. His 14th goal of the season

0016 hrs IST: Heated start with Dybala brought down near the Barcelona box. Free kick is whipped in and Higuain is on the end of it. Totally unmarked inside the box and he heads it down into Ter Stegen’s arms

0015 hrs IST: KICK OFF! We’re underway in Turin for the first leg.

0010 hrs IST: TEAMS:

JUVENTUS: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Pique, Umtiti, Mathieu; Roberto, Mascherano, Rakitic; Iniesta; Messi, Neymar, Suarez

0000 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog for the first leg of the quarters of the UEFA Champions League. Juventus vs Barcelona will be our focus. Unfortunately, Borussia Dortmund against Monaco has been pushed till tomorrow after three explosions near the Dortmund team bus left Marc Bartra injured.

