Juventus vs Barcelona: How Bianconeri took apart Barcelona goal-by-goal

Visitors Barcelona were once more left in a state of shock in Italy last night after being hammered 3-0 by Juventus. Courtesy of a brace by Paulo Dybala and a header by Giorgio Chiellini, Barca suffered yet another Champions League defeat and have now left themselves with a lot to do in the return leg at Camp Nou. Barcelona’s frailties at the back were once more brought to the forefront as they seemed clueless over how to deal with the Old Lady’s attacking threat. They soon fell behind with just seven minutes on the clock.

Here is a goal by goal blow of how Juventus broke down the Barca defense:

Juventus 1-0 Barcelona

An unstable Barca with a very weak defense gives early chances to Gonzalo Higuain in the first few minutes of the game itself who hit straight at Ter Stegen. But it is his fellow Argentine who found the net at the seventh minute. Juan Cuadrado displays lovely skill on the ball, holding it down right, to move forward and get into the area. Finding a little gap, he passes it on to Dybala who opens up for a stunning strike with his left foot. Ter Stegen is at his full stretch but could not do much about it. This is Dybala’s 14th goal of the season.

Juventus 2-0 Barcelona

Dybala does it again! Not Messi, not Higuain, it is this Argentine who is stealing the show. Mandzukic’s beautiful pull-back from atop the box is carried forward by the young forward Dybala who, with his left foot, hits a powerful strike at the 22nd minute. Ter Stegen gets a hand to it but can’t keep up with the speed of the ball as it goes into the bottom corner to make Dybala’s 15th goal. This is his fourth goal in the Champions League this season.

Juventus 3-0 Barcelona

It just can’t get better for Juventus. It was almost going to be third when Higuain, instead of passing to Mandzukic, goes alone only to be stopped by Ter Stegen.

Mascherano fails in marking Chiellini as he uses his height to overpower the Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen with a perfect header.

Chiellini looks like he is going to cry out of joy and his emotions can be seen reflecting in his team and stadium. What a header!

Juventus 3-0 Barca what a power header by Chiellini 😱 #JuveFCB pic.twitter.com/KETAJb7uVi — Ali (@TvvitterGod1) 11 April 2017

Barcelona will have to up their game and break through the strong Italian defense to attempt a comeback and progress to the next round of Champions League.

