Juventus sign Juan Cuadrado on permanent deal

Champions League finalists Juventus have signed Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado on a permanent deal from Chelsea, the Italian champions has announced.

“Following the meeting of the conditions provided by the contract, its obligation to definitively acquire the registration rights of Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea became due,” said Juventus, who will play Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 3.

The permanent transfer fee of 20 million euros is to be paid in three annual installments starting from 2017-18.

The 28-year-old forward — whose big money move to Chelsea from Fiorentina in early 2015 didn’t work out leading them to send him on loan to Juventus in September that year — has signed a contract that ties him to Juventus until June 30, 2020.

