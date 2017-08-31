Only in Express

Juventus sign Germany defender Benedikt Hoewedes on loan

By: Reuters | Published:August 31, 2017 12:50 am
Juventus, Benedikt Hoewedes, Bundesliga, Schalke 04 The 29-year-old has spent his entire career at Schalke, making 240 league appearances for the club. (Source: Twitter)
Juventus have signed Germany defender Benedikt Hoewedes on a season-long loan from Schalke 04 with an option to buy him, the Italian champions said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire career at Schalke, making 240 league appearances for the Bundesliga club and becoming their captain in 2011.

Hoewedes, who has played 44 times for his country, was in the German side who won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, playing every minute of the team’s successful campaign.

Juventus, last season’s Champions League runners-up, are bidding for their seventh Serie A title in a row.

