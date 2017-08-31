Juventus sign Germany defender Benedikt Hoewedes on loan

The 29-year-old has spent his entire career at Schalke, making 240 league appearances for the club. (Source: Twitter) The 29-year-old has spent his entire career at Schalke, making 240 league appearances for the club. (Source: Twitter)

Juventus have signed Germany defender Benedikt Hoewedes on a season-long loan from Schalke 04 with an option to buy him, the Italian champions said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire career at Schalke, making 240 league appearances for the Bundesliga club and becoming their captain in 2011.

Hoewedes, who has played 44 times for his country, was in the German side who won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, playing every minute of the team’s successful campaign.

Juventus, last season’s Champions League runners-up, are bidding for their seventh Serie A title in a row.

