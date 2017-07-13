Juventus sign Douglas Costa on loan from Bayern Munich

Douglas Costa, second left, joined Bayern Munich in 2015. (Source: AP File) Douglas Costa, second left, joined Bayern Munich in 2015. (Source: AP File)

Italian Serie A champions Juventus have brought in Brazilian winger Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich on a loan deal with an option to buy the player in the next summer window. The Brazilian, despite his jazzy feet and thunderbolt of a shot, didn’t find a regular place in the Bavarian squad due to inconsistent form. It comes hot on the heels of Bayern brining in James Rodriguez on loan from Real Madrid.

A statement on Juventus’ website read, “Douglas Costa is officially a player of Juventus. The club has reached with Bayern Munich an agreement for the temporary acquisition of the Brazilian wide player. We held serious and constructive talks with Juventus’ representatives and all of Bayern’s financial demands have been met,” CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement. “I would like to thank Douglas for his performances. After two successful years and four trophies he wanted to take on a new challenge. We granted his request and wish him and his family all the best for the future in Italy,” said Rummenigge.

The Bianconeri will pay a loan fee of €6 million, with the potential for an extra €1m in performance-related add-ons and an option to buy him outright for a further €40m next season.

Costa joined Bayern for a reported fee of €30 million from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015. He enjoyed an impressive first season but was unable to maintain the momentum. In 77 competitive games for the Bundesliga side, he scored 14 goals and set up 27 more, winning two league titles and the German Cup.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd