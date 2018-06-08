Follow Us:
Thursday, June 07, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Juventus sign Brazilian winger Douglas Costa on permanent deal

Juventus have signed Brazilian winger Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell, the Italian champions said on Thursday.

By: Reuters | Published: June 8, 2018 12:50:34 am
Douglas Costa, Douglas Costa Brazil, Brazil Douglas Costa, Juventus, sports news, football, Indian Express Douglas Costa proved to be one of the most creative players in the Italian league, also providing 14 assists. (Source: AP)
Top News

Juventus have signed Brazilian winger Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell, the Italian champions said on Thursday.

Costa has agreed a four-year contract with Juventus after they triggered the option to buy the player from Bayern for a fee of 40 million euros ($47.2 million) to be paid over two years.

The 27-year-old scored six goals in 47 competitive appearances during his season-long loan with Juventus, helping them to win the Serie A title and Coppa Italia.

Costa proved to be one of the most creative players in the Italian league, also providing 14 assists.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Even basketball and NBA with its back and forth runs doesn’t use yo-yo test 