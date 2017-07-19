Juventus sign Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny

Juventus have signed Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on a four-year contract for 12.2 million euros ($14.1 million), the Italian champions said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Poland international, capped 29 times, spent the last two years on loan at Serie A rivals AS Roma, making 38 league appearances last season.
The 27-year-old finished the campaign with the most clean sheets in the league, 14, one ahead of Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus’ first choice goalkeeper for the last 16 years.
“Every player that comes at Juventus becomes better, every player that comes wins trophies,” Szczesny said in a news conference.
Juventus said on their website (www.juventus.com/) that the fee for the Pole may increase by 3.1 million euros if certain conditions are achieved over the course of the four-year deal.
Buffon, capped a record 169 times by Italy, renewed a contract with Juventus until 2018 last year and said that he is planning to retire after the 2018 World Cup.
