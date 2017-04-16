Latest News

Juventus optimistic that injured Paulo Dybala can face Barcelona

Paulo Dybala limped off with an ankle problem in the second half of their 2-0 victory in Serie A.

By: Reuters | Milan | Published:April 16, 2017 11:06 am
Paulo Dybala limped off with an ankle problem. (Source: Reuters)

Juventus are optimistic that forward Paulo Dybala will recover from injury in time to face Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday after he was forced out of Saturday’s game with Pescara.

The Argentine, who scored twice in Juve’s 3-0 win in Tuesday’s first leg of the quarter-final, limped off with an ankle problem in the second half of their 2-0 victory in Serie A, shortly after suffering a rough tackle from Sulley Muntari.

“He’s taken a knock and twisted it a little but I think we can be optimistic,” coach Massimiliano Allegri told reporters.

