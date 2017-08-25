Only in Express

Juventus midfielder Cluadio Marchisio sidelined with knee problem

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio is expected to miss up to four weeks after the Italy international aggravated a long-standing problem in his left knee, the Serie A champions said on Friday (www.juventus.com).

By: Reuters | Published:August 25, 2017 11:54 pm
Claudio Marchisio, Juventus, Serie A, sports news, football, Indian Express Marchisio, who has been capped 55 times, will almost certainly miss Serie A matches against Genoa and Chievo, and could be absent for games against Sassuolo, Fiorentina and Torino. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio is expected to miss up to four weeks after the Italy international aggravated a long-standing problem in his left knee, the Serie A champions said on Friday (www.juventus.com).

The 31-year-old was out for six months after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in April 2016 and started in the season-opening win over Cagliari but the club said he would undergo treatment and strengthening exercises on the same joint.

Marchisio, who has been capped 55 times, will almost certainly miss Serie A matches against Genoa and Chievo, and could be absent for games against Sassuolo, Fiorentina and Torino.

He will also be unavailable for the club’s opening Champions League fixture at Barcelona on Sept. 12 and Italy’s World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Israel.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 25, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 46 -->
36
Zone B - Match 46
FT
36
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Match Tied
Aug 26, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 47 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 47
Aug 26, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 48 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 48

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 