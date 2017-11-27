Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain has perfect surgery on broken left hand

By: AP | Turin | Published: November 27, 2017 11:34 pm
Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has undergone surgery on a broken left hand and will likely miss the highly anticipated Serie A match at Napoli on Friday. Juventus says the operation on Monday was carried out “perfectly.”
Six-time defending champion Juventus trails league leader Napoli by four points.
With his hand wrapped up, Higuain remained on the bench during Juve’s 3-0 win over Crotone on Sunday.
The Argentina international has eight goals in 13 Serie A matches for Juventus this season.
Without him, Mario Mandzukic will likely become the focal point of Juve’s attack.
