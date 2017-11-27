Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain has perfect surgery on broken left hand

Gonzalo Higuain has eight goals in 13 Serie A matches for Juventus this season.(Source: AP) Gonzalo Higuain has eight goals in 13 Serie A matches for Juventus this season.(Source: AP)

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has undergone surgery on a broken left hand and will likely miss the highly anticipated Serie A match at Napoli on Friday. Juventus says the operation on Monday was carried out “perfectly.”

Six-time defending champion Juventus trails league leader Napoli by four points.

With his hand wrapped up, Higuain remained on the bench during Juve’s 3-0 win over Crotone on Sunday.

The Argentina international has eight goals in 13 Serie A matches for Juventus this season.

Without him, Mario Mandzukic will likely become the focal point of Juve’s attack.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App