Juventus face Monaco in attempt to reach second Champions League final in three years

Monaco is looking to make it to the Champions League final for the first time since 2004, and it found an ideal sparring partner in Toulouse this weekend ahead of Wednesday’s first leg against Juventus.

Monaco played its best French league match in a month to win 3-1 against a well-organized team.

Unstoppable in recent weeks, teenage striker Kylian Mbappe again stole the headlines as he scored his 18th goal in his last 18 games. Radamel Falcao was not on the scoresheet, but was a threat throughout. Mbappe and Falcao have combined for 52 goals this season in a thrilling partnership.

Monaco’s best asset this season has been its attacking potency, with 146 goals in all competitions, but the French faces its sternest test so far against Juventus.

Monaco, which lost the 2004 final to FC Porto, is enjoying its best run in the competition since being eliminated by Juventus in the quarterfinals in 2015.

The Italian champion is trying to reach its second final in three years, and win its first title in more than two decades.

Juventus looked strangely lackluster during Friday’s 2-2 draw at Atalanta in Serie A, with coach Massimiliano Allegri admitting that it wasn’t the usual performance he expected from his players.

But the test against a determined young side perfectly set up Juventus for the trip to Monaco.

“The game against Atalanta was useful for Wednesday night in that Monaco operates in a similar way,” Juventus midfielder Juan Cuadrado said. “Both teams have very good young players who look to play quickly and put you under a lot of pressure. We need to show our usual solidity, focus and desire all over the field because it will be a very difficult match.”

Juventus will be without suspended Germany midfielder Sami Khedira.

