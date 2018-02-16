Jurgen Klopp welcomes selection woes at fully-fit Liverpool

Liverpool are third in the league, still in a tightly-contested race to finish in the top four with 11 games remaining. Klopp’s side next host West Ham United on Feb. 24. (Source: Reuters) Liverpool are third in the league, still in a tightly-contested race to finish in the top four with 11 games remaining. Klopp’s side next host West Ham United on Feb. 24. (Source: Reuters)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is relishing the chance to select his best players for every match as the club boast a fully-fit squad ahead of crucial fixtures in the Premier League and Champions League.

Defender Nathaniel Clyne’s return to training, along with that of Adam Lallana, Dominic Solanke, Danny Ings and Ragnar Klavan, means all 25 players who travelled to Liverpool’s training camp in Spain have no injury concerns.

“We made our rotation in the winter, in November and December, to be now 100 per cent fit,” Klopp told the club’s website. (www.liverpoolfc.com)

“Now we are 100 per cent fit, the best players will play all the time. We need all of these players and hopefully we have them all available and then we will make a decision, but it’s not that I think now we will rotate before or after. We go for everything.”

Liverpool are on course to qualify for the quarter finals of the Champions League after a 5-0 win over FC Porto in the first leg of their last-16 tie and defender Dejan Lovren believes the club can win the tournament.

“Of course (we can win it),” Lovren is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo. “Yes, if we are right and we do our job like we did and everyone defends well – each centimetre of the pitch is covered – then we have a great chance. Don’t forget about Liverpool. We have so much quality so we can beat everyone if we are on our top level – as simple as that.”

The Merseyside club have proved their doubters wrong by flourishing in the Champions League and Lovren is enjoying the club’s underdog status as he urged his team mates to get the job done in the second leg against Porto.

“It is good when they don’t talk about us,” Lovren added. “Maybe they would consider them to be the favourites – even better. We are the underdogs I would say. It is something from deep inside that will explode but we need to be calm and finish the second game at home and let’s see what happens later.”

Liverpool are third in the league, still in a tightly-contested race to finish in the top four with 11 games remaining. Klopp’s side next host West Ham United on Feb. 24.

